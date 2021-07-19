Ronan Curtis has been frank about his ambitions heading into the 2021-22 season.

By his own admission, the winger wants to be playing Championship football after three years at Fratton Park.

Curtis has established himself as a top League One performer and Pompey now wants to go on and test himself at the higher level.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jayden Reid celebrates after helping Birmingham claim the Premier Development League title. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Should the Republic of Ireland international get his desired move, Danny Cowley will be on the lookout for a replacement.

And with Michael Jacobs also linked with Ipswich, the left-wing role is one the Blues boss may need several recruits.

One potential player who could fill a void has indeed been under Pompey's watch during pre-season.

Jayden Reid has trained with Cowley's troops for the past couple of weeks.

Eagle-eyed members of the Fratton faithful identified the ex-Birmingham man during his impressive second-half display against the Hawks.

Replacing Curtis on the left flank, Reid's direct style of play caused Paul Doswell's side plenty of problems and helped the Blues come from behind to deliver a 5-2 victory.

He then travelled to St George's Park for last week's training camp and continued to catch the eye.

Perhaps Reid may not be an immediate successor to Curtis given his age and lack of first-team experience.

However, he could well fit into the group of younger players Cowley wants to supplement his squad following an academy player overhaul.

But how has Reid's career gone so far? We take a look.

Name: Jayden Reid

Age: 20

Position: Winger/ forward

Place of birth: Luton

Nationality: English

So, what is his background?

Well, for a young lad, Reid has certainly moved around a fair bit so far in his career.

As a teenager, he joined Manchester United's academy after his brother, Tyler, was poached from Arsenal.

Reid would again follow his sibling in 2017 when he signed for Swansea for an undisclosed fee.

Reid penned a two-year scholarship with the south Wales outfit but was not offered professional terms and left at the end of his apprenticeship.

Following an unsuccessful trial with West Ham, he then did enough to earn a deal at Championship outfit Birmingham.

What sort of impression did he make at St Andrew's?

Reid got off to life as a Brum player in superb fashion.

After recovering from an ankle injury, he bagged eight goals in 17 games for Birmingham's under-23s.

Having initially signed a one-year deal, the club triggered an option midway through the season to extend his stay by an additional 12 months.

After the 2019-20 season restarted following the shutdown amid the coronavirus crisis, Reid was involved in all nine of Birmingham's remaining Championship games.

He made his debut off the bench in a 3-1 loss to Swansea before making three more substitutes.

He clearly showed signs of potential, so what went wrong in the 2020-21 season?

Reid was loaned out to League Two newcomers Barrow for the first half of the campaign as he bid to properly kickstart his senior career.

In total, he made 12 appearances for the Cumbria outfit before returning to his parent club. The majority of his outings were as a substitute.

Reid then moved to Walsall during the January transfer window but things didn't go to plan.

He managed just a solitary outing for the Saddlers before hit time at the Bescot Stadium was cut short by mutual consent.

What happened when he went back to Birmingham?

Reid was granted permission to play for their under-23s.

And he had a successful end to the season as he helped Brum's youngsters claim the Professional Development League Two title with a win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Reid featured for 76 minutes and it turned out to be his last outing before his St Andrew's release.

How has he ended up at Pompey?

Cowley has been looking at an array of triallists during pre-season.

Not too many will win contracts but Reid fits the mould who could be successful.

The Pompey head coach wants a couple more younger players alongside Haji Mnoga and Liam Vincent who he sees as long-term projects.