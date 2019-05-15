Have your say

Pompey have been linked with a summer swoop for Lincoln City’s Bruno Andrade.

The forward, who helped fire the Imps to the League Two crown this season, is said to be on Kenny Jackett’s radar, according to Lincolnshire Live.

Lincoln City's Bruno Andrade gets covererd in champagne after the Sky Bet League Two match at Sincil Bank, Lincoln. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

But who is he and what do Pompey fans need to know?

Who is Bruno Andrade?

Born in Viseu, Portugal in October 1993, he joined the Queens Park Rangers academy when he was 13.

He made his debut for the Hoops in November 2010 in their 3-1 Championship victory over Preston North End.

During his time with QPR he also made one substitute appearance in the Premier League during the 2011-12 season, coming on in a 2-0 loss to Wigan.

Andrade is a forward who can operate in all positions across the front line.

Which clubs has he played for?

Andrade spent five years at Loftus Road but amassed just four appearances.

He had spells out on loan at Aldershot Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Stevenage before departing permanently for Woking in 2015.

Andrade scored five goals in 43 appearances and switched to National League rivals Boreham Wood the following summer.

He continued his hurtling progress at Meadow Park and netted 30 times in two seasons.

Twenty-two of his goals arrived in 2017-18 as Wood reached the National League final but suffered a 2-1 loss to Tranmere at Wembley.

Andrade’s scintillating form earned him a switch to Danny Cowley’s Lincoln City on a free transfer in May 2018.

What has his form been like this season?

Andrade played a crucial role helping Lincoln to the League Two title.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals in 50 appearances and clinched the division’s Player of the Month award for March after netting six times in five matches.

How long does he have left on his contract?

Andrade signed a two-year deal when he moved to Sincil Bank, meaning he’s under contract until June 2020.

Why does his name sound familiar?

Pompey ran the rule over Andrade last season.

The forward spent a brief period on trial from Boreham Wood but boss Kenny Jackett decided not to pursue a deal.

Are Pompey the only side taking an interest?

According to Lincolnshire Live, Aston Villa are also considering a move for Andrade.

Dean Smith's side are one win away from the Premier League after reaching the Championship play-off final by defeating West Brom on penalties on Tuesday.