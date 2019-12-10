Have your say

Fans have been having their say on who should play at the heart of defence for Pompey’s trip to Accrington on Saturday.

Christian Burgess is suspended for the game after he picked up his fifth booking of the season against Peterborough.

He’s been a mainstay at the centre of the back line this term but will not travel to the Crown Ground – a long with the injured Brandon Haunstrup – after picking up an automatic one-match ban.

Burgess has been partnered by Oli Hawkins in recent outings, with the former non-league striker being utilised there when fit.

It’s likely that one of either Paul Downing or Sean Raggett will get the nod to play alongside him at Accy.

However, not all fans on social media necessarily agree.

They’ve been offering alternative selections as the Blues look to continue their impressive unbeaten run.

Here’s some of the thoughts shared on Twitter and Facebook when supporters were asked who Jackett should play...

Ryan Crockford: Downing for me (alongside Hawkins), always thought he looked solid and very no nonsense type.

Trouble is we've been very spoilt in recent years seeing Clarke, Whatmough and Burgess all with decent skill playing the ball out of defence.

@Imposter66: Naylor will play there for this game (with Hawkins). Walkes will take his place at CDM.

Shawn Woodward: Hawkins and Naylor I reckon.

@jakemeyers2015: Has to be Raggett and Hawkins, surely?

Richie Barnes: Downing and Raggett together as they’ve lined up like that the last few weeks in training against the first XI...Hawkins on the bench.

@therevba: For me Raggett comes in with the real decision in my mind being who with?

I'm inclined to take a punt on Downing as Hawkins is too similar to Raggett in style, particularly as Accy aren't renowned for aerial stuff.

There's a case for Naylor though but I'd prefer him in midfield.

Jim Beck: Bolton Downing Raggett Brown for me.

@04Tyler_PUP: Put @SeanRaggett and Downing back there.

Hawkins is costing us points back there. It’s not his fault, he’s not a CB. Can’t wait for @JackWhatmough3 to get back.

Ryan Empson: Downing & Hawkins.

@MaccaBoy54: Honestly, at this point I'd give maybe Casey ago literally cant seem to find a good consistent partnership with any of the defence, looking forward to Whatmough coming back he'd be playing at a higher level if it weren't for his injurys.

Sued D'Nim: I would play anyone there as long as Hawkins is not in the squad.

@ryanlewis79: Raggett and Hawkins. Would say Naylor and put McCrorie CDM, but if Brandon’s out then he’ll surely be RB

Darryl Harnden: Downing. Be good to play a centre-back at the back instead of a striker or a CM.

While we are at it may as well play Bolton at right-back.

Bought two players both done okay but dropped for players to play out of position?

@Niall_Judge26: Either Naylor or Downing with Raggett for me.

Hawkins has to be dropped, awful last few games costing us multiple goals.

@hazzaYT: Naylor raggett for the love of god please just be them.