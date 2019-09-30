Portsmouth v Norwich City EFL Cup 14/09/2019.'Portsmouth's Oliver Hawkins

Who's currently hot and who's not for Portsmouth this season? We reveal the Blues' player ratings to date

Oli Hawkins is Pompey’s top-performing player 13 games into the new season.

The converted centre-half, who has only played three times, is leading the way in the ratings chart that is determined by scores provided by The News following each fixture. Check out who else is scoring high and what player will be eager to improve upon their latest rating. Note: Average ratings for players who have made two or more appearances this season.

1. Oliver Hawkins

2. Leon Maloney

3. Marcus Harness

4. Ben Close

