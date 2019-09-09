Who's hot and who's not for Portsmouth this season? This term's Blues player ratings to date revealed
Tom Naylor is Pompey’s top-performing player eight games into the new season.
The midfielder tops the ratings chart which is determined by the scores provided by The News after each match. But who else is scoring high and who has to raise their game as the Blues head into Saturday's game against Norwich under-21s in the EFL Trophy? Note: Average player ratings provided only for those players with two or more games played to date this term.