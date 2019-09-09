The midfielder tops the ratings chart which is determined by the scores provided by The News after each match. But who else is scoring high and who has to raise their game as the Blues head into Saturday's game against Norwich under-21s in the EFL Trophy? Note: Average player ratings provided only for those players with two or more games played to date this term.

1. Tom Naylor Average rating: 7.5 from eight games.

2. Ben Close Average rating: 7.29 from seven appearances

3. Marcus Harness Average rating: 7.29 from seven appearances.

4. Andy Cannon Average rating: 7.2 from five appearances.

