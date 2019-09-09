Tom Naylor of Portsmouth during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Blackpool and Portsmouth at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool, England on 31 August 2019.

Who's hot and who's not for Portsmouth this season? This term's Blues player ratings to date revealed

Tom Naylor is Pompey’s top-performing player eight games into the new season.

The midfielder tops the ratings chart which is determined by the scores provided by The News after each match. But who else is scoring high and who has to raise their game as the Blues head into Saturday's game against Norwich under-21s in the EFL Trophy? Note: Average player ratings provided only for those players with two or more games played to date this term.

Average rating: 7.5 from eight games.

1. Tom Naylor

Average rating: 7.29 from seven appearances

2. Ben Close

Average rating: 7.29 from seven appearances.

3. Marcus Harness

Average rating: 7.2 from five appearances.

4. Andy Cannon

