But the Blues faithful will actually clock 604 fewer miles than last term, as they back the effort from Danny Cowley’s men to get out of the third tier at the sixth time of asking.

The total 8,072 miles is the equivalent of travelling to the Indonesian island of Sumba, off the north-west coast of Australia.

It’s another gruelling schedule for the Pompey road warriors, who continue to back their team in numbers on their travels.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It ranks them fifth in the table of League One clubs who go to the greatest lengths to support their team away from home.

That total is down on recent years, with the likes of Sunderland, Wigan, Rotherham and Doncaster leaving the division.

Meanwhile, the likes of Forest Green, Peterborough and Bristol Rovers all represent more manageable trips in the 2022-23 campaign.

According to Twitter stats page The Stats Zone (@thestatszone) it’s Plymouth who face the longest cumulative journeys next season.

Pompey fans will be clocking up plenty of miles on the road again next season.

They have calculated on a one-way basis, but to reflect fans’ experiences the total will be doubled here with Plymouth fans travelling 11,144 miles.

That’s substantially more than League One new boys Exeter City who face 9,282 miles in total with Ipswich third (8,354 miles).

Morecambe come in fourth (8,154 miles) with Fleetwood sixth behind Pompey (8,040 miles).

The Blues’ cumulative travel of 8,676 miles last season would have placed them third on the latest list.

Among those destinations will be a maiden visit to Forest Green’s New Lawn, while many younger fans will be going to Vale Park for the first time with a first trip to Port Vale since 2000.