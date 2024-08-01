It’s been 12 years since Pompey were last in the Championship. However, in just nine days time, they will take on Leeds United as they compete in EFL’s second-tier competition once again.

A rampant 2023/24 campaign saw them secure the League One trophy with two games spare but John Mousinho and the club board are well aware of the difficulties that could face them in the upcoming season.

The Blues head coach has been exceptionally active in the ongoing transfer market, bringing in six new faces already with more additions to be expected. While the 24 Championship teams continue to finalise their squads for the new campaign, here are the latest promotion and relegation odds for each side, with odds courtesy of Betfair...