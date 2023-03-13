Why a first Portsmouth return to Huddersfield in more than 22 years is on the cards - according to Neil Warnock

It’s a journey Blues supporters have not taken since March 2001, when a 33rd-minute opener from Lee Mills was cancelled out by four unanswered goals by the Terriers, who eventually ran out easy 4-1 winners.

Yet 22 years later and a 2023-24 League One visit to the John Smith’s Stadium looks set to be a new entry in the travelling Fratton faithful’s Google Maps, with Warnock admitting that his side have ‘no chance’ of avoiding relegation from the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 74-year-old’s frank admission came after seeing his newly-inherited side lose 1-0 to West Brom on Saturday – a result that keeps them 23rd in the table but six points from safety with 10 games remaining.

Since Warnock’s appointment on February 13, Huddersfield have amassed four points (a win and a draw) from their six games played.

The Terriers were just one point from safety when the former Middlesbrough and Cardiff boss came out of retirement to take charge until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the man who was interested in speaking to Pompey about their managerial vacancy in January believes relegation is inevitable unless there’s a major turnaround in his side’s fortunes.

Warnock told Yorkshire Live after Huddersfield’s Baggies defeat: ‘Well at the moment we've got no chance (of staying up) because we haven't scored for four games.

Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

‘So, realistically, we've got to start winning games and we've got Norwich at home, and then Millwall away. So those will be difficult games but if the lads play like they did Satuday, then I can't complain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I'm only here for a certain amount of games, yes I probably wish I was here one or two months before but we haven't got that luxury now.

‘We've just got to get on with it, with difficult fixtures and like I say, I can't ask for any more than what they did Saturday if I'm honest.

‘I'm very happy with what they did out there. I don't know who picked the kit but other than that, it was good!’

Former Blues loanee Josh Koroma has been part of the under-performing attacking unit that has been letting Huddersfield down recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger has featured six times for the Terriers since his January return but has recorded just one goal and no assists in that time.

To add to the Championship outfit’s current woes, news has emerged that the club has been placed under a transfer embargo following the late submission of their accounts.

There’s also reports that Huddersfield are weighing up the possibility of going into administration which would see an automatic points deduction imposed.

Wigan are currently bottom of the Championship table, while Blackpool are third from bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad