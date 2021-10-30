Joe Morrell will be on the bench for today's game against Bolton

Blues supporters have been flocking to the social media platform to express their concern that the Wales midfielder is on the bench for the Fratton Park game, with Ryan Tunnicliffe recalled to the team.

That’s the only change manager Danny Cowley has made to his starting XI for the Trotters clash.

But it’s one that has caught everyone on the hop, with the summer signing from Luton demonstrating in recent weeks why the head coach was so keen to bring him to the south coast.

It’s unclear at this moment whether Morrell is on the bench for tactical reasons, an injury issue or the fact that he needs a rest.

Yet it hasn’t stopped Pompey fans on Twitter expressing angst at his starting position on the bench.

Here’s a selection of the views shared...

@DanLewis1999: WHAT??? OUR BEST PLAYER SO FAR THIS SEASON

@gavinlong: Lets drop our best player.

@IanPiper1: Harsh on Morrell, he has been our best player for the last 5 games.

@Willmott3Sam: Morrell has played a lot of games recently. Probs just squad rotation.

@BigGreggerr: If we’re dropping Morrell surely Louis Thompson deserves a run out, looked really good every time he’s come on.

@Rich03832303: I really don’t understand dropping Morrell, head and shoulders above the rest. Want to see Thompson in for Williams as well.

@aaronformby26: why are we dropping our best player?

@PDThomas75: Dropped Morrell? Brave decision.