The north east side surrendered a 1-0 lead to Oxford United at home yesterday, with the spoils shared at full-time.

And the former Bristol City manager responded rather colourfully to the criticism he received from the Stadium of Light crowd shortly after the whistle.

In a video that emerged online after the match, Johnson gestures towards the crowd before allegedly arguing with supporters

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes with the former Oldham boss under increasing pressure at the club after their slide from the top-two in the league, to an uncemented play-off position.

The 2014 League Cup finalists have lost five of their last nine matches, including a 5-1 humiliation by Rotherham, while winning twice across the same run.

And the Sunderland supporters have made their feelings known online.

@Parkersafc posted: ‘Whether Lee Johnson swore or stuck his fingers up at fans or not, that result won’t see him closer to the exit door whether we like it or not. Failure to beat Morecambe however should see a taxi waiting outside the Stadium of Light for him at full-time.’

Lee Johnson found himself at the heart of controversy yesterday. Picture by FRANK REID

@BuntingFootball wrote: ‘If Lee Johnson has given the fingers to a Sunderland fan after getting abuse shouted at him today I say fair play. He may be a football manager and you can question professionalism but if somebody is abusing you and maybe taking it to a personal level they deserve something back.’

@sparkymarc23 said: ‘I was watching the game at home with my 2x little ones and saw him make some gesture and shouting back towards somebody. Can understand him retaliating, but at the same time, they've got to take the criticism on the chin.’