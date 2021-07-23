Why Cardiff City, Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers-linked defender turned down offers to join Portsmouth promotion rivals as Ipswich Town are dealt transfer blow

Why Owls won Hunt for defender

Jack Hunt has revealed why he turned down rumoured Championship interest to return to Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender has been linked with the likes of Cardiff, Blackpool and Blackburn this summer, but has opted to move to Hillsborough after leaving Bristol City.

And the 30-year-old told the Owls’ official site why he wanted to return to the club he left for Ashton Gate three years ago.

He said: ‘I’m delighted to be back. There was interest elsewhere but once I heard of Wednesday’s interest and spoke to the gaffer the decision was easy for me.

‘He’s told me how he wants the team to play, what he expects from me, and it suits me perfectly.

‘I had a fantastic time here, Wednesday are a special club to me, and it’s about unfinished business too.

‘We came so close to promotion twice and that will be the aim again, this time from League One.’

Canaries singing after nabbing prospect from rivals

Ipswich Town have lost exciting prospect Liam Gibbs to arch-rivals Norwich City.

The hotly-fancied Tractor Boys have money to spend and are among the favourites for promotion next season.

But they’ve been deal a blow in Gibbs’ exit, with the midfielder sealing a four-year deal at Carrow Road.

The 18-year-old, who has made four senior appearances at Portman Road, told Norwich’s official site: ‘I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to starting my journey as soon as possible.

‘It is a new step for me and for my career. I am looking to make the most of it, showcase my talent and hopefully I can help the club keep moving forward.’

Yet another Dons deal

MK Dons’ summer recruitment looks set to continue with the arrival of Tennai Watson.

Watson is set to agree a deal at Stadium MK after leaving Reading this summer.

The 24-year-old has impressed on trial with Russell Martin’s side, and is ready to become his eighth summer addition, according to Football Insider.

Watson has spent time on loan at AFC Wimbledon and Coventry in his career to date, before his contract came to a close at the Madejski Stadium.

Martin has been busy this summer and this week sealed a deal for Peterborough’s Mo Eisa.

