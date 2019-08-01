Alan Curbishley has tipped Pompey for League One promotion this season.

And the former Charlton boss reckons Fratton Park's a far more daunting trip for away sides than going to Sunderland.

Ronan Curtis in action against Sunderland last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues and the Black Cats are again vying for a Championship return after both missing out last term.

The third-tier heavyweights developed a fierce rivalry after meeting five times.

It was Pompey who triumphed in the Checkatade Trophy final, yet Jack Ross’ side got their revenge by inflicting play-off semi-final defeat on the Blues in May.

Sunderland’s defeat to Charlton at Wembley confined them to another campaign in League One, however.

Both outfits are expected to again be challenging at the summit of the table, along with the likes of Ipswich and Peterborough.

And it’s the Blues who Curbishley is backing to win the title.

He feels Fratton Park will prove key, while he reckons losing Matt Clarke and the potential of Jamal Lowe departing also won't impact Jackett's plans significantly.

Speaking on the Racing Post’s Big Kick-Off podcast, the Addicks legend said: ‘I went to the Valley last season to see Charlton play Portsmouth and Sunderland.

‘Both teams bring an enormous amount of fans.

‘I just get the feeling between the two clubs, I’d much rather go and play at the Stadium of Light as the opposition than I would going to Fratton Park.

‘The fans really do get behind Portsmouth and I think it’s going to be their year.

‘Kenny Jackett is an experienced manager and it won’t bother him too much having to move players on and bring new players in.

‘You need to freshen it up when you get the disappointment in the play-offs.

'Portsmouth are a much better bet than Sunderland.’

Curbishley has also been impressed with Peterborough’s summer recruitment, having brought in the likes of ex-Pompey target Mo Eisa, George Boyd and Mark Beevers.

He insists they can also go up via the play-offs – as long as they retain the Blues' old foe Ivan Toney.

‘Peterborough just missed out last season and good business has been done in the summer,’ added Curbishley.

‘In terms of keeping hold of Toney, they do sell when they get a good enough bid.

‘But I think the squad, what happened to them last season and with Darren Ferguson there as well, they’ve got a great chance.

‘They’re not my favourites to win the league but I do fancy them to go through the play-offs.’