Danny Cowley should be applauded for his maiden Pompey transfer window, despite obvious playing omission. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The summer arrival of 14 new faces undoubtedly signifies a sprint start, among them some encouraging playing talent.

As ever, though, football has no time for patience. Instant satisfaction, please.

Next summer will signal the contract expiry of three of the Blues’ highest earners – John Marquis, Ellis Harrison and Paul Downing.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flexibility that will generate in a playing budget which has this season dipped is undoubtedly tantalising for the forward-thinking Danny Cowley.

In the meantime, he has ripped apart a squad which finished eighth in League One, thereby failing to reach the play-offs for the first time in three seasons.

Surely most would approve of such actions, particularly at the speed of change conducted by the head coach who himself was appointed permanently at the season’s end.

The June 2 arrival of Liam Vincent from Bromley has heralded a total of 14 signings, while there has been the departure of 15 members of last term’s first-team squad.

It represents quite a turnaround of playing staff during Cowley’s first transfer window in residence at Fratton Park.

In fact, in the case of Ellis Harrison and maybe a couple of others, Pompey’s head coach had attempted to initiate even more change.

Granted, the glaring chasm in this summer’s transfer business is the lack of another centre-forward.

It’s a source of much frustration to supporters, while Cowley himself had been desperate to revitalise an area which has become stale and infuriatingly erratic.

Instead Marquis remains, with eight goals in his last 37 outings, as does Harrison, with two goals from open play since February 2020.

They are joined by loanees George Hirst and Gassan Ahadme, promising young talent yet without a Football League goal to their name.

Still, on a low-key transfer deadline day, Cowley was unable to recruit the new centre-forward we all craved. Now he must strive to eke the best out of Marquis and Harrison during their third Fratton Park campaigns.

On the issue of strikers, no positives can be gleaned, yet otherwise Pompey should be extremely satisfied with business across other areas of their squad.

In Gavin Bazunu they have the Republic of Ireland’s number one competing with Alex Bass for the goalkeeping spot.

Mahlon Romeo, who has played the vast majority of his career in the Championship, vies with Kieron Freeman at right-back, with the latter having started his second Blues spell extremely well.

Lee Brown and Connor Ogilvie are wrestling for the left-back role, with Ogilvie offering a centre-half alternative to skipper Clark Robertson, the in-form Sean Raggett, and Paul Downing.

In midfield, Ryan Tunnicliffe has been an early-season revelation, joining Welsh international Joe Morrell, Shaun Williams and the undoubtedly talented Louis Thompson.

Miguel Azeez is rich in promise and truly intrigues, while Pompey’s most bankable assets Ronan Curtis and Marcus Harness have remained.

Now the window has closed, there is hope Curtis can refocus and concentrate on recapturing his Pompey form rather than succumbing to distractions over his desire to reach the Championship.

This summer has proven excruciating at times for Cowley, with that cheery exterior at times slipping in public view. Nonetheless, he has overseen significant team change.

That’s one window down – and two to go.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.