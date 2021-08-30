Danny Cowley has spoken of his delight at capturing Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

And he has backed the Fratton faithful to be similarly captivated by Arsenal’s attacking midfielder.

According to Cowley, it ends a lengthy pursuit of Azeez, who he has tracked since his Fratton Park arrival as head coach.

The England under-20 international represents the 13th summer signing for the Blues – and fourth on loan

And Cowley is delighted to have secured Arsenal’s trust to look after the highly-regarded youngster in the campaign ahead.

The Blues boss told Pompey’s website: ‘This is a deal that we’ve been working on for the majority of the summer and so we’re delighted.

‘Arsenal have been really good and we have to thank them for putting their trust in us with another young player.

Midfielder Miguel Azeez has today joined Pompey on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

‘We’d worked with Emile Smith Rowe before and the loan manager Ben Knapper highlighted Miguel when we first arrived at Pompey, saying he was the next one for us to look after.

‘So we’ve seen him develop since then and fallen in love with him – as you do when you see a boy who’s as talented as he is.

‘There has been a lot of interest from other clubs because of his ability. He’s a great kid with a really mature outlook.

‘You can see the hunger and humility to learn and get better, which we really like. He’s really studious and wants to find ways to improve his performance.

‘We think the supporters will like Miguel and he’s very good at dribbling, while he can be a real goal threat for us as well.

‘I think he also brings us an athleticism and power that can complement what we already have in our squad.’

