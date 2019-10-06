Ellis Harrison reckons Pompey deserved to have Lady Luck on their side at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The genial striker’s stoppage-time winner snatched the Blues an unlikely three points against Doncaster on Saturday.

Despite the hosts monpolising possession and having 26 shots on goals – hitting the crossbar twice – it was Kenny Jackett’s men who picked up their maiden League One success on the road this term.

Gareth Evans’ opener on the hour mark came against the run of play for the Blues.

While Reece James pegged Pompey back on 82 minutes, there was to be late drama when Harrison’s deft header in the 91st minute found the top corner.

Jackett’s men have endured a stuttering start to the campaign, although successive wins means they’re up to 16th in the table.

And Harrison feels it was about time good fortune went the Blues’ way.

He said: ‘We have worked so hard for the past 12 week.

‘I mean, we have worked our socks off for things not to go against us like late goals.

‘We deserved that bit of luck. Obviously, you create your own luck but we deserved that because we ground it out all game.

‘To come to the Keepmoat and win is great because not many sides will come and do that this season.

‘I don’t want to count our chickens but we have deserved more than what we have got this season.

‘But then you can’t say that because we’re not where we are in the league for no reason.

‘Now we just need to go on a run and pick up some points.’

Harrison was introduced as a half-time substitute in place of John Marquis.

He made a key impact leading Pompey’s front line, having been instructed to stretch the game.

The former Ipswich ace added: ‘The gaffer just spoke about the team and said we were doing well.

‘He told me to go and get warm so obviously I know what I have got to do when I come onto the pitch.

‘I know that I’ve got to stretch the game – in the first 10 seconds I was running in the corner.’