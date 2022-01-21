Arriving at Fratton Park during newly-installed permanent boss Danny Cowley’s first wave of signings, the experienced campaigner would have been forgiven for thinking he’d be a mainstay of his new gaffer’s Blues revolution.

He’d be right in some respects, with the former Sheffield United favourite featuring in 24 of Pompey’s 33 games to date in all competitions this season – 17 of which have come as starts in the league.

But hidden behind those impressive numbers, you get the sense that Cowley has continuously wanted better in the positions the reliable Freeman operates.

We saw it initially with the arrival of Millwall loanee Mahlon Romeo at the tail end of the summer transfer window – a signing that ultimately signalled the end of the 29-year-old’s status as first-choice right-back/wing-back.

Now it’s a case of déjà vu following the head coach’s weekend capture of Blackburn Rovers centre-half Hayden Carter.

We all knew Cowley wanted another centre-back on the Fratton Park books given the injury to Clark Robertson and others who play there.

However, an increasing penchant for a back-three system and the deliberate targeting of a player who can play on the right of that defensive trio demonstrated where any apparent weakness lay.

Kieron Freeman has already seen an increase in competition for places at Pompey since his summer arrival

And once again it’s the unfortunate Freeman who is paying the price, after stepping up admirably to play the role thrust upon him mid-season.

In fairness to Cowley, he stuck by the ex-Swansea and Derby defender for Saturday’s visit of MK Dons – the same day Carter was revealed to the Fratton faithful.

But Freeman found himself on the bench for the midweek trip to Wimbledon, as the Blues’ first signing of the current window was given the nod to start.

Now, you get the impression that is where he will remain unless either Carter or Romeo pick up injuries, or suffer a dip in their performances.

Cowley will correctly insist it’s a squad game and that all members of his group have an important part to play.

But, in reality, there are few fans who would have Freeman in their best starting XI, if they were asked that question now following Carter’s arrival.

And with the Blues playing catch-up in the race for the play-offs and needing to be at their best over the second half of the season, Cowley has little room for tampering.

That presents Freeman with yet another challenge to overcome just six months into his two-year Pompey stay.

