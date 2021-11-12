But the left-back was also quick to express how he’s remaining calm, with the decision ultimately out of his hands.

The 31-year-old has been almost an ever-present for Danny Cowley this season but is among a number of the Blues squad whose deals run out in 2022.

And despite making 16 appearances this term, the former QPR defender is yet to open talks with the club’s hierarchy about extending his stay on the south coast.

Brown has featured heavily under both Kenny Jackett and the former Lincoln City boss since signing in 2018, donning royal blue jersey 124 times and captaining the side in Clark Robertson’s absence.

But it’s unclear whether he’ll be offered fresh terms just yet.

And with crucial games on the horizon, he explained how he’ll remain focused on matters on the field rather than off it during the coming weeks.

Speaking to The News he said: ‘I’m quite relaxed about the situation, they either want to keep you or they don’t. Do I want to stay? Of course I do, I’m desperate to stay here, but what will be will be.

Pompey defender Lee Brown has revealed he’s desperate to stay at the club with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘All I can do is try and do the best I can on Saturday and then look towards the next game and try to do the best I can there. What will happen in June, will happen.

‘No (there’s been no indication from the manager yet). I haven’t pestered him and, similarly, he hasn’t pestered me.

‘So it’s been a sort of low-key situation really, I don’t want to put too much pressure on the situation.

‘If they want to offer you a new contract, they will do so and if they don’t, they won’t.

‘It’s not the right time to be knocking on his door really asking for a contract and we’ll see where we are in June in terms of who wants me and who doesn’t. I’m quite relaxed.’