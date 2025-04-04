Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Josh Murphy’s Championship quality has been ‘priceless’ for Pompey in their relegation fight.

That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who has heavily praised the Blues for the recruitment of the former Norwich and Cardiff ace.

The 30-year-old has been one of the standout figures in John Mousinho’s side this term, with his latest goal against Blackburn on Saturday representing his seventh of the campaign.

That impressive tally adds to his 10 assists already accumulated in his maiden season at Fratton Park since his free-transfer move from Oxford United last summer.

Murphy’s goal involvements have proved vital in the Blues’ bid for survival, with the triumph over Rovers moving them five points clear of the drop in 17th.

With the winger already amassing more than 200 Championship appearances before his arrival at PO4, his experience has been ‘priceless’ according to Allen.

Speaking in the latest episode of Pompey Talk, The News’ chief sports writer said: ‘Pompey have been very clever. At the time, Pompey signed a 29-year-old on a free transfer and gave him a three-year deal, with a 12-month option. So naturally, people are thinking ‘why’ve you done that, he’s just come from Oxford United.’

‘It’s been very astute, because Pompey have secured him for the long term, there’s no messing around when he enters the final 12 months of his contract and clubs can come in. The Blues don’t have to worry about that whatsoever.

‘They’ve been very sensible and we’ve seen why they’ve done that to secure him because clearly there were a lot of Championship clubs in for him in the summer; clearly he’s one of the top earners and one of the reasons why Pompey were able to secure him was the offer of that long-term contract. It’s clever, it really is. His first season at Fratton Park, he’s been outstanding.

‘Clubs that come up to the Championship and other newly-promoted teams struggle to create goals and struggle to score. As you say, 17 goal involvements already and there’s other players from that title-winning team who haven’t adapted to the Championship in terms of goals and assists. He has and he’s been at this level before and that’s priceless what he offers Pompey.’

Where could Josh Murphy go if he was to leave Pompey this summer?

Pompey's Josh Murphy celebrates his winner over Blackburn. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

But with Murphy contracted until at least 2027, Allen believes a move away from PO4 this summer is very unlikely.

He added: ‘It’s a good question isn’t it because John Mousinho said he (Murphy) is very happy here, and a happy Josh Murphy is bringing the best out of him. For years he’s been in the wilderness, he’s been out on loan, not sparked at clubs, his twin brother has excelled at Newcastle and now it fits for him.

‘Then you’ve got to ask yourself, he’s 30 now and would an ambitious Championship club want to buy a 30-year-old? Clubs these days want to buy young kids for the future to be able to sell them on. He’s happy here and he’s bang on form here.

‘You wouldn’t have thought he’d go to the Premier League, you’d have thought he’d go to an ambitious Championship club. But someone like Leeds and others like Middlesbrough, West Brom, Sunderland, you’ve got those situations as well. But again, clubs would look at his age and think we want someone younger, we can do better, we can sell on.

‘He will come in the short term and do a tremendous job and could get a team into the Premier League - but let's not big him up too much!’

