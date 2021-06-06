The term list might be an exaggeration, given the fact that only two names were included.

Nevertheless, contained within it was a name that will have piqued the interest of Pompey boss Danny Cowley – Harry Anderson.

Why’s that, I hear you say. Simply put – the duo have a shared successful history.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, winger Anderson is one of many players whom Cowley took under his wing to nurture into a stand-out Football League performer.

The 24-year-old first linked up with Danny and his brother Nicky at non-league Braintree in February 2016, arriving on loan from Peterborough, before being reunited with the brothers at Lincoln in August of the same year.

Under the Cowleys’ tutelage, he helped the Imps win the National League title that subsequent season.

Meanwhile, the two other winners’ medals in his possession – the 2018 EFL Trophy and 2018-19 League Two title – arrived with Cowley’s unwavering support.

Winger Harry Anderson has been released by Lincoln. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Their paths eventually went in different directions when Danny and Nicky left the imps to take on the challenge of managing Huddersfield in 2019.

Since then, Anderson went on to amass 177 appearances for Lincoln, notching 27 goals in the process.

But now his Sincil Bank journey is at an end, with the former Peterborough youth product joining keeper Ethan Ross in being released by Michael Appleton.

Anderson’s departure will not come as a surprise, with 15 of his 29 League One appearances this season coming from the bench.