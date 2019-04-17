Kenny Jackett has revealed James Vaughan is dividing his training time between Pompey and Wigan.

But the Blues boss denies that situation is related to the striker’s ongoing frustration at lack of match minutes.

Vaughan has not been on the south coast this week ahead of the Easter double-header against Burton and Coventry.

The 30-year-old has struggled to break into Jackett’s side, restricted to seven substitute appearances since recruited on loan from the Latics on January’s deadline day.

The former Everton player was dropped from the squad against Rochdale last weekend, with Louis Dennis preferred.

And in the build-up to Friday’s trip to Burton, Vaughan has trained with parent club Wigan.

Jackett said: ‘James comes down sometimes. Some days he’s training with us, some days he’s not.

‘It varies, we look at every batch of training days and games, then work out between us when I need him down and when I don’t.

‘He is training at Wigan at present. He’s a very good pro and they are the circumstances of the loan.

‘I wouldn’t necessarily do it with a permanent player, but with a loan player with a limited amount of contract and young family, I do feel you can reach a compromise, particularly with experienced players. That’s the case here.

‘It doesn't necessarily impact upon selection, it is agreed by both of us, so it’s not as if he isn’t turning up or anything like that.

‘It’s something we talked about when we did the loan. It’s quite a short-term loan, up on May 5, and under those circumstances an experienced player with a young family has to be catered for, particularly in the second half of the season.

‘It’s something we agreed upon when he came in.

‘James has been a very good pro, but is frustrated at the lack of game time.

‘With Hawkins, Bogle, and then Pitman coming back into it, we have a full complement of players and it is competitive.

‘Unfortunately, on Saturday, James was the one that missed out, but is fully fit and available for selection.’

Meanwhile, it has emerged Vaughan donated his Checkatrade Trophy medal to Matt Casey.

The promising central defender, who played three times in the competition this term, hadn’t received one at Wembley after failing to make the squad.

Jackett added: ‘It shows a different side.

‘It’s a nice gesture from a senior pro to a young lad.’