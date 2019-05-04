Nathan Thompson has backed Matt Clarke to become an England international.

And the right-back is certain the Premier League awaits Pompey’s prized asset during his career.

Matt Clarke celebrates Pompey's Checkatrade Trophy triumph. Picture: Joe Pepler

Clarke has continued his hurtling progress during the Blues’ League One promotion push this campaign.

The centre-back’s made 57 appearances and scored four goals in all competitions to date, while he was named in both the Football League and the PFA teams of the season.

Thompson regards Clarke as the best defender in the third tier ‘by a country mile.’

And not only does the former Swindon captain believe the 22-year will play in the top flight – but he’s also of the opinion that an England call-up is obtainable, too.

Harry Maguire was playing in League One at a similar age to Matt Clarke. Picture: Owen Humphreys/ PA Images

Thompson highlighted Leicester’s Harry Maguire was playing in the third tier at Sheffield United at a similar age – before helping the Three Lions reach the World Cup semi-finals last summer.

‘Matt Clarke, for me, is the best defender in the league by a country mile,’ said Thompson.

‘He is someone I believe will play in the Premier League and I’ve actually said he will play for England – he is that good.

‘Portsmouth fans probably don’t want to hear that. But I do think he is very capable of achieving those sort of heights.

‘You see how capable he is on the ball and defensively he is so solid.

‘You look at the likes of Harry Maguire. I remember him playing in League One a few years back and I personally believe Clarkie is a better player than Harry Maguire was at that age.

‘We’ll see how it pans out but Clarkie is a lad who is looking to learn and is always doing extra. I feel he will play at the top level.

‘When I think back to the QPR game earlier this season, Clarke still looked head and shoulders above Championship opposition.

‘And against Norwich, you’re talking about a Premier League team now.’

Clarke would be still eligible to represent England under-21s at this summer’s European Championships.

Thompson feels the ex-Ipswich ace has been unlucky not to have represented the Young Lions.

He added: ‘Clarkie’s been extremely unlucky not to have played for England under-21s.

‘You kind of get overlooked at this level. It’s maybe not as fashionable a League One player playing for England.

‘There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be because he’s so comfortable.

‘He’s 22, but the way he shrugs off players seven, eight years older than him is ridiculous.’