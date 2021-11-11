Why Norwich City loanee believes Portsmouth are now beginning to see the best of him after struggles
Pompey loanee Gassan Ahadme believes his hard work is beginning to pay off after ending his goalscoring drought.
The 20-year-old scored his first competitive goal in royal blue against Crystal Palace under-21s in the EFL Trophy clash at Fratton Park - while also providing an assist.
During the first half, he teed up Miguel Azeez perfectly before the midfielder curled home – and then notched himself with a well-timed header after the break.
After his pre-season goal exploits, the Fratton faithful haven’t seen more of the form produced on Tuesday night from the Moroccan.
As a result, his chances have been few and far between across League One fixtures across the past two months,
But Ahadme hasn’t allowed that to impact his work ethic as he continues to progress his career in PO4.
And that is why he feels he is now getting his rewards.
Ahadme said: ‘My attitude is always (good) in my opinion.
‘If you ask anybody it is so good, but I’m always trying to learn and trying to give 100 per cent.
‘I work really hard and for me, days like this really pay off my work, so I’m really happy.
‘He (Danny Cowley) just told me to do my thing and my stuff. I had been waiting for this opportunity and I believe I took it with a goal and an assist.’
