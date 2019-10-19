Have your say

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has made three changes to his side for today’s trip to AFC Wimbledon.

John Marquis returns to replace the injured Brett Pitman up front, with the manager reverting to a 4-2-3-1 formation as well.

Ryan Williams comes in for Ellis Harrison, who find himself back on the bench.

Meanwhile, Craig MacGillivray is back in goal at the expense of Alex Bass following his Scotland international commitments.

Here’s how Pompey fans have reacted to the team news…

@Hilly69er: Just couldn't quite bring himself to start Harrison and Marquis.

@DJKirby14: Is there any hope that Harness is going to no10? He’s the only one that ever looks to feed Marquis!

@jakemeyers2015: Ridiculous. Why the hell will he not just start Harrison and Marquis together?

Remember that time we started Hawkins and Bogle up front and we scored 3 goals in 30mins?

Can only assume Kenny is recovering from the shock of that moment, as he's not replicated it since.

@adampfc: Like it apart from Close.

@alex_nunn7: How’s Ben close still in the starting 11 then.

@A123c1234: What does Cannon have to do to get a start?

@robbiemondey: How's dose Ben Close get picked ????

@Captain_Outram: Of course he didn’t start with two strikers, no faith in Jackett anymore.

@muller148: No problem with playing 1 up top if the other players support him and create something... Well that's not going to happen so hoping for some luck and a 1-1.

@Team_J_Me1: I’m happy enough with this, 442 has hardly set the world alight has it.

Although bit harsh on Harrison. Evans in his best role as well, although would like to see Harness in number 10 role instead if need to mix it up.