Pompey fans on social media have been left bemused by the decision to move the Blues’ FA Cup third-round game against Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A traditional Saturday afternoon kick-off time was anticipated given the low-profile nature of the tie Pompey were handed during Monday night’s draw.

However, the Adams Park fixture will instead be played on Friday, January 10, (7.45pm) after it was surprisingly chosen for live overseas TV coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taken aback by the decision, many of the Fratton faithful took to X, formerly Twitter, to register their horror.

@pompeanut1898 wrote: ‘Didn’t think that draw could get any worse’, while @ollie_warren99 commented: ‘Who decided this is a game that needs to be televised?’

@pfcmichael said he’d ‘be giving that a pass, thank you’, as @jamiepfc1 posted: ‘what is the point?’

Carrying on the theme, @daniel_son79 remarked: ‘How thoughtful’, @LeeMasonPFC wrote: ‘Why on earth?’, while @maxbarron9 joked: ‘Beg your pardon’. Finally, @ashleyarnell3 simply stated: ‘The world hates us’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fixture against the League One leaders will be Pompey’s third Friday night game of the season. They were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on October 25. Meanwhile, John Mousinho’s Blues travel to Derby next Friday night – December 13.

The Blues’ schedule for January looks tough, with both previously cancelled games against Blackburn Rovers and Millwall added to their early new year schedule. At present, eight games are due to be held over the course of the month.