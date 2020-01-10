Cameron McGeehan may have been brought up in Kingston upon Thames – but he knows all about Pompey.

The midfielder won’t need to ask his new team-mates about the area following his arrival on loan from Barnsley until the end of the season.

That's because he's already well aware of what’s on offer, having spent plenty of time in the PO postcode growing up.

McGeehan’s mum, Julie, was born and raised in Portchester before moving to London aged 18.

That's where his grandparents Gwenda and Peter settled, with his grandma still living there.

McGeehan’s granddad died around 10 years ago, but used to regularly cover games at Fratton Park when he was in the police.

Cameron McGeehan during Pompey training. Picture: Habibur Rahman

For all those reasons, it’s why the former Luton man has consistently followed the Blues’ results down the years.

He said: ‘My mum grew up here and my grandma still lives in Portchester, so I’ve always come back and forth since I was younger.

‘I've been to Gunwharf and things, while my mum has got a lot of friends here and I’ve always looked out for Pompey’s results.

‘My mum was born and bred around Portchester before moving to London when she was around 18 or 19.

‘My grandpa used to be a policeman and cover the games at Fratton Park, so there a few ties.

‘He's no longer with us, but he’ll be looking down smiling. He wasn't a massive football fan, but used to follow Pompey and got extra pay for doing games at Fratton Park!

‘I've always kept an eye on the results because of going back and forth all the time. I used to go to West Wittering beach, my grandpa took us to Portchester Castle and was in the navy so he’d take us to the museums.

‘I’ll go and see my gran quite a bit and will try to get her to a game. She’s getting on a bit now so might struggle with the big crowd, but I’ll try to get her to one or two at least.’