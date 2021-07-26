The on-loan Norwich forward, 20, has been in barnstorming form during pre-season.

The Moroccan’s goal in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Luton took his tally up to eight goals in four games during the summer friendly programme.

His strike at Kenilworth Road was his first as an official Blues player, having been on trial when he bagged a hat-trick against the Hawks and doubles against Burton and Bristol City respectively.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gassan Ahadme. Picture: Nigel Keene

Harrison has been highly impressed with Ahadme since he turned up on the south coast earlier this month.

The Welshman said: ‘He looks incredible. I watch him every day in training and see things and think: "He's not 20 years old!”.

‘He plays a lot of years ahead of his time.

‘The competition is good – I'm over the moon. I watch Gassan, I watch John (Marquis) and they're both at it.’

Harrison continues on the comeback trail from knee surgery that ruled him out of the end of last season.

The ex-Ipswich man played for an hour against Bristol City before being introduced for the final nine minutes at Luton.

Harrison admits he’s nowhere near full fitness – but is determined to get back up to speed and win a starting spot in Danny Cowley’s side.

He added: ‘I'm a few weeks behind them, maybe a few months behind them, but I've got to try to get back into the team.