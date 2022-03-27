Why Portsmouth boss believes giving players time off amid stoppage to season is right call

The Blues are in the midst of a two-and-a-half week period without a game, after the international break and Rotherham’s place in the Papa John’s Trophy final conspired to pause their campaign at a crucial moment.

Cowley’s side were on a fine run of six wins and a draw from seven games, before two draws and a loss at Plymouth without scoring followed.

The 43-year-old felt he could see evidence of fatigue in his men last time out against Wycombe, as he continues to operate with a small group of players.

The break without a game will serve to recharge batteries and aid the likes of Michael Jacobs, and maybe even Shaun Williams, after injuries.

With a frenetic period of eight games in 25 days to follow, Cowley felt it was sensible to give those not away with their countries on international duty some time away from Pompey’s Roko base.

When weighing up their recent loads and what is to follow, the Pompey boss felt it was the right approach - even if it didn’t sit totally comfortably with him.

He said: ‘I think the players have worked hard in this period.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘I’m not a big lover of giving time off, but with the regard to the lack of players we’ve had and the amount the players have been asked, it’s something we looked at.

‘I see football as a privilege, I never see it as work personally.

‘I would’ve been disappointed with a day off because I love football, but looking at them it was the right thing to do and the players had worked hard to earn a small break.’

Despite having a sizeable stoppage to the season, a training camp away from Hilsea was never on the cards for Pompey.

Cowley joked he wasn’t sure budgets would stretch to a period of warm-weather training on foreign shores.

He added: ‘I’m not sure we would’ve been able to afford to go Marbella - maybe Margate!’

