Why Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley believes Ronan Curtis' Republic of Ireland snub could be a good thing

Having established himself as a regular in the Eire set-up in recent seasons, the 25-year-old has been left out of Stephen Kenny’s squad for the forthcoming fixtures against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The omission will come as bitter blow to the Blues winger, who has seven caps to his name.

But Cowley has selfishly explained how having a disappointed player like Curtis with a point to prove could benefit Pompey.

With two goals in five games, along with a man-of-the-match performance against Charlton, his recent form is arguably better than the performances he produced ahead of a call-up for Ireland’s September international matches.

The former Derry City ace failed to play a single minute, though, in games against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

And after being left out of the Blues starting XI against MK Dons on his return – his fourth let down in a row – Curtis responded by scoring his first goal of the season against Cambridge United.

Ronan Curtis will be looking to bounce back following his Republic of Ireland snub Picture: Joe Pepler

That has kick-started an impressive run of form for a player Cowley believes is mentally ‘robust’.

And the Pompey manager hopes Curtis’ will continue on that course as he looks to prove his doubters wrong.

‘I actually think Ronan’s form has picked up recently throughout the last few games,’ said Cowley.

‘He’ll be disappointed, no doubt, but he’s physically and mentally robust.

‘I like Ronan when he has a point to prove, so maybe it will help us.

‘Ultimately, it is the decision of the Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.