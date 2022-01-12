The defeat to Mark Bonner’s side sees the club’s EFL Trophy campaign come to an end, despite Michael Jacobs halving Harvey Knibbs’ second half brace.

And Cowley explained his side didn’t heed the warnings from their dramatic victory in Devon, just five days ago.

The Blues progressed into last night’s Papa John’s Trophy round-of-16 clash with a last-gasp success over Matt Taylor’s side..

After creating a number of clear chances in the opening 45 minutes at St James Park, the south coast side found themselves 2-1 down after an underwhelming second half display.

Before Ronan Curtis’ late brace secured progression from round-two – while breaking a Pompey record.

But when asked about the most disappointing factor in the defeat at Abbey Stadium, Cowley told The News: ‘Just the inconsistency of it. I thought we had an inconsistent performance against Exeter on Friday and I don’t think we learned from that, and it’s really frustrating.

‘We did get a goal back, but I don’t think we were able to find the momentum apart from some half chances towards the end. It’s not good enough or acceptable and we’re bitterly disappointed.

Danny Cowley believes Pompey didn’t learn the lessons from their ‘inconsistent’ performance at Exeter, in last night’s loss to Cambridge. Picture: Simon Davies/ProSportsImages

Pompey return to league action in just three days time as MK Dons travel to Fratton Park on Saturday – in what will be a crucial clash in the eventual outcome of the play-off race.

But Cowley believes the run of three games in eight days will help improve the Blues’ match sharpness, ahead of the meeting with Liam Manning’s side.

He continued: ‘Well I think for us, we had a 23-day lay-off and we’ve now had three games in relatively short succession. I think these two Papa John’s Trophy games have actually helped us and will help us going into the league campaign.

‘But we need to be better than that. We need to play with much more character and personality if we want to get the result we want in what is a really tough month of fixtures.’

