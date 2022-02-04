Why Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has ruled out signing free agent to solve midfield crisis after injury to ex-Millwall and MK Dons man
Pompey boss Danny Cowley has no intention of signing free agents during the second half of the season – despite concerns over numbers in midfield.
Following Shaun Williams’ injury against Charlton, the Blues’ engine-room options have all of a sudden become limited.
The ex-Millwall man is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after to fracturing his spine during the Addicks defeat, while question marks remain over Louis Thompson’s and Ryan Tunnicliffe’s long-term fitness.
The former appears unable to play three fixtures a week – which may prove detrimental due to the Blues’ current backlog of fixtures.
Meanwhile, the latter is only just returning to action after suffering another hamstring injury lay-off last month.
This – alongside Miguel Azeez’s Arsenal return – has prompted some sections of the Fratton faithful to call for reinforcements.
Experienced players such as Jack Wilshere and Darron Gibson remain available on free transfers following the closure of the January transfer window.
But The News understands the Pompey chief has ruled out signing unattached players.
And that’s a stance Cowley has adopted since before January came to a close.
Speaking before Williams’ injury, the Blues boss said: ‘There’s not many free agents that are fit and ready to hit the ground running.
‘We’ve got games (coming up), a really busy February and we have already have six games, potentially seven, that month.
‘So we need players that are fit, healthy and are ready to come in and influence the team.’
