Michael Appleton’s side have failed to recapture last season’s performances which saw them reach the play-off final – before narrowly missing out on a place in the Championship by falling to a 2-1 defeat to Blackpool.

The League One table suggests the Imps are still suffering from the disappointment of losing at Wembley, presently positioned 16th and 10 points off the top six.

However, they’ve still shown glimpses of their quality this term.

Across their last six games in all competitions, Lincoln have recorded impressive wins over Charlton and Wigan, although totalled one point from AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster.

Despite this, the Blues’ head coach believes his side will have to be in top form if they are to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

Pompey themselves have been hauled clear of the lower places to go within touching distance of the play-offs, following back-to-back victories against Wycombe and AFC Wimbledon.

And tomorrow night’s (7.45pm) showdown will also be a special occasion for Cowley as he returns to Lincoln for the first-time as a manager, since leaving for Huddersfield Town in 2019.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley has predicted a difficult evening against Lincoln tomorrow, despite the hosts' indifferent form. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: ‘It’s never easy to go to Sincil Bank. It’ll be a tough game as I think they’re a very good team and, like I said, I thought they were the best team on paper in the division last year.

‘I think it’s always incredibly hard when you overachieve like they did last year to then back that up this year.

‘But we know on their day, they are very well coached and they ask a lot of questions of you against the ball.

‘We will need to be at our very, very best but we’re proud of our recent form and we’re proud of our resolve and the grit that we’ve been able to find within the group. And we’ll certainly need those qualities if we’re to be successful on Tuesday night.’

