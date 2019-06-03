Pompey considered making a return bid for Mo Eisa.

But Kenny Jackett opted against a big-money move to bring the striker to Fratton Park.

Eisa completed a record-breaking move to Peterborough on Saturday, for a fee in excess of £1.25m.

The 24-year-old was one of Jackett’s key targets last summer, but eventually opted for a move to Bristol City.

The prospect of bringing Eisa to Fratton Park was aired, but Jackett’s reservations about how the former non-league marksman would fit into his set-up meant a move never accelerated.

With the Blues largely playing a 4-2-3-1 formation last season a player who with the capability to lead the line is key to its success.

Jackett had doubts about Eisa’s suitability in that position, although he did play in the role at times when with Cheltenham.

The Pompey boss has made it clear he’s looking to bolster his forward options and is searching for an addition to play behind the front man.

Fans are still waiting for their club to announce their first done deal of the summer.

But the fact a move for Eisa was even weighed up underlines Jackett can call on the resources to shell out a £1m-plus fee, if he finds the right man to bolster his options.