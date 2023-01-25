And he wants Ipswich loanee Joe Pigott to see out the full duration of his scheduled season-long loan.

Life has begun superbly at Fratton Park for the 36-year-old, with two wins in his opening five days as head coach.

The introduction of a 4-3-3 system has revitalised the Blues – although incorporates just one centre-forward, with top scorer Colby Bishop presently preferred.

Joe Pigott, who scored off the bench at Fleetwood in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win, and Dane Scarlett complete Mousinho’s striking options.

And with three to choose from at present, Pompey’s boss believes that’s sufficient to suit his favoured playing formation.

He told The News: ‘It’s probably difficult for Joe and Dane to come in with the formation switch to a 4-3-3 where you've got that one centre-forward.

‘If you are playing with two centre-forwards every week then you need four in the building. If you are playing one you need three – which is what we have now.

Joe Pigott celebrates after scoring Pompey's second in the 2-0 win at Fleetwood - just five minutes having come off the bench. Picture: Craig Galloway/ProSportsImages

‘I have played against all three of them and know they are good players, so we’ll work out how they fit into the squad for the rest of the season because they are here and they are good players.

‘I want to keep Joe here for the rest of the season too.

‘They can fit into the attacking three, depending on how we play it. You can definitely play with two centre-forwards, you just have to make sure that’s balanced with the rest of the team.

‘Say you want to play someone narrow off the right. With Zak (Swanson) that might be quite natural because he can keep going and getting up the right-hand side. It’s just figuring that out.

‘I’m not into shoehorning people into the wrong positions just for the sake of it, I’m quite a big believer in making sure you have the right people fitting into the right positions.

‘Sometimes there’ll definitely be scope to play around with that and change it, we’ll just have to see how it unfolds.’

As a central defender, Mousinho played against all three of his striking options.

That includes facing Scarlett in the Papa Johns Trophy in October 2021, with the youngster netting a penalty for Spurs – only for Oxford to triumph 3-2.

Pompey’s head coach added: ‘When Joe Pigott is firing he’s a tough opponent because he’s physical and can score goals. There’s a reason he went to Ipswich and Pompey, we’ve got to dig that out.

‘Dane is about clever runs, in behind, he’s a goalscorer, quite powerful and a good size. If you take your eye off him for a second he’ll be off your shoulder and past you.