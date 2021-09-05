Why Portsmouth didn't pursue a move for Millwall's Ben Thompson before transfer window's close

Ben Thompson

Pompey were once more heavily linked with a move for the Millwall midfielder across the summer.

But the pursuit of the former Blues loanee didn’t develop, as his team-mate Mahlon Romeo and Arsenal’s Miguel Azeez instead became the final arrivals before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

A move for Thompson was discussed with the 25-year-old potentially available, as Danny Cowley carried out his sizeable overhaul with 14 new faces arriving.

But the Pompey head coach looked in other areas with Shaun Williams, Louis Thompson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Azeez the players to arrive in the middle of the park.

Joe Morrell proved to be the player Cowley pushed the boat out to bring in, as the Blues fought off strong interest from Ipswich Town to get a deal over the line.

Cullen explained the Pompey boss was more than satisfied with his midfield options after the window’s close.

He said:‘Having signed the likes of Morrell, (Louis) Thompson and Azeez, it was where does (Ben) Thompson fit in?

‘We appreciate he’s a real favourite with the supporters from his last time here.

‘But it’s one Danny felt really comfortable with in terms of his other options he was able to achieve.’

