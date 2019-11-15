Pompey fans yet again have to find another way to occupy themselves tomorrow.

The Blues’ League One clash against Fleetwood has been postponed because of the international break, which was much to the disappointment of Kenny Jackett and the Fratton faithful.

The Cod Army have Harry Souttar (Australia), Dan Mooney (Wales under-21s) and Billy Crellin (England under-20s) away with their respective nations, meaning Joey Barton exercised the right to rearrange the clash.

Undoubtedly, it was frustrating news for Pompey’s boss, who planned on fulfilling the fixture even when it looked like Craig MacGillivray (Scotland), Ross McCrorie (Scotland under-21s) and Ronan Curtis (Republic of Ireland provisional squad) would have been away.

It’s been an unprecedented stop-start season so far, with Saturday home games against Rotherham, Southend and now Fleetwood being postponed, as well as the trip to Bury following their expulsion from the Football League.

And there could well be another Fratton Park clash on the horizon will be moved to a Tuesday night.

Ronan Curtis in action against Doncaster at Fratton Park last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey’s 2-1 victory at Harrogate Town on Monday ensured they booked their place in the FA Cup second round.

With the draw taking place before the Wetherby Road tie, the Blues knew they’d be facing Altrincham in the next stage of the competition.

There are currently 76 places between Jackett’s men and the National League North outfit in the football pyramid.

And while Alty won’t be underestimated, it’d be nothing short of a disaster if Pompey don’t reach round three for successive seasons.

That’s when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the tournament, with the Blues delivering a memorable 1-0 win at Norwich last term.

Third-round ties are scheduled to take place between Friday, January 3 to Monday, January 6.

Pompey are due to welcome Doncaster to PO4 that weekend for what’d be a crunch tie against a promotion rival.

Jackett’s men picked up a 2-1 smash-and-grab victory in the reverse fixture at the Keepmoat Stadium last month.

So if the Blues do beat Altrincham and advance in the Cup, it’d mean another League One encounter will likely be rescheduled for a midweek kick-off.