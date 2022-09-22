That point saw the Blues retain their second place spot in the table as they remain level on points with leaders Ipswich as the early pace setters.

But with Danny Cowley’s men now in an enforced international break, chief sports writer Neil Allen gave his assessment on Pompey’s standout start to the season.

Here’s what was discussed.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Q: Pompey drew 2-2 with Plymouth on the weekend, how tough of a test was it and how much character did the Blues show to get that last minute equaliser?

It was a really strange game because the first half was a fantastic game of football where both teams contributed and should be applauded.

For me, Pompey were magnificent. They were the much better team in the first half and they deserved to be in the lead at the break.

They could’ve had a few more too, with two great chances in stoppage time when they broke with pace through Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale, but couldn’t convert. But it was an excellent first half for them.

Neil Allen has given his verdict on Pompey's impressive unbeaten start to the campaign and picked out one man who's stood out more than most.

It’s difficult to replicate that for 90 minutes and the second half wasn’t as good. Pompey lacked the same tempo and they tired, plus taking off key players like Josh Koroma, Scarlett and Dale changed things.

Plymouth came right back into it and, when they went 2-1 up, I couldn’t see Pompey getting back. They offered nothing, the subs made no difference and the team lost its fluidity.

Suddenly, with a bit of experience from Michael Morrison to get a player sent off, Morrell puts a ball in and they get an equaliser.

It was complete carnage at the end, but Pompey deserved a point from that game and it shows this is a good team with character.

This is a good team, they’ve scored more goals than anyone else and are really good to watch.

Q: Danny Cowley spoke previously about giving him three transfer windows to get the right squad, are we finally seeing that time pay off now with the additions made in the summer?

They’ve steadily built over that time, Joe Morrell was brought in during his first window and he put the ball in for the equaliser.

The squad is steadily building and all credit to the football club. You can moan at them for not signing players quickly enough, but they held their nerve, they were patient, they missed out on players – no doubt it wasn’t perfect – but the calibre of footballer they’ve managed to recruit should be applauded.

You look at the bench and the quality players missing through injury - there’s Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs and Joe Rafferty – so it’s a really good squad they’ve assembled.

Q: Pompey sit second in the table after the first nine games, how have you assessed Pompey’s start to the season?

You’ve got to be a bit cautious because Pompey, four years ago, started off like a rocket and finished sixth that season. All we can do is judge it in the here and now.

As it stands, the recruitment has been excellent, performances have been superb, there’s plenty of quality in there, good results, good games, good goals and everything has gone really well.

There’s still plenty of the season to go, but at the moment everyone should be upbeat – and they are because there’s a buzz around the place and we’re enjoying watching people like Owen Dale.

Q: Marlon Pack has been one of the standout performers this term, who has caught your eye the most?

For me, Marlon Pack has been sensational. Everything about him, particularly his leadership skills, are of the highest standard.

I remember him making his debut for Pompey and going on the pre-season trip to America. Now he’s returned 12 years later, a player with more than 500 league games and an experienced Championship-calibre player who has slotted right in. He’s been absolutely magnificent.

I love his leadership skills, he’s not the captain but a true leader on that pitch – and suddenly we’ve got those long throws as well.

There was also that experience and intelligence from him in stoppage time against Plymouth, where everyone was expecting a long throw and he put it short for Morrell.

I think Pack is one of the top midfielders in the league, he’s got everything, distribution, work-rate, range of passing and been an absolutely superb signing for Pompey.

Q: Next up for Pompey is Ipswich in a mouth-watering clash between the top two. If the Blues come away with a result how much will that show off their credentials to the rest of League One?

Pompey have got one of the toughest away games of the season out of the way in Sheffield Wednesday – and now it’s Ipswich coming up.

At the start of the season they were the two toughest away games on paper. That’s not changed as the season has gone on, Ipswich are the league leaders, Pompey are second and it’ll be a tough match for them.

The Blues have been very good so far on the road. It has been a problem for Danny Cowley previously, but this season has changed that and they’ve already had some really good results.