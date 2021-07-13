Why Portsmouth fans will be heartened by Sheffield United fans' heartfelt messages to Blues signing Kieron Freeman

Seven loan appearances and a red card which ruled him out of the 2015-16 League Two play-offs didn’t exactly warrant it, after all.

And, no doubt, such a non-existent clamour was repeated upon his most recent exits at both Swindon – less than a month after his arrival in January – and Swansea, where the full-back completed last season.

In total, Freeman made three appearances for both the Robins and the Swans.

However, it’s fair to say that the 29-year-old is held in much higher esteem by fans from another one of his former clubs – Sheffield United

Indeed, more than a year after his last Bramall Lane appearance, the Blues new boy is still receiving plenty of plaudits from those of a Blades persuasion.

And that surely bodes well for the Fratton faithful after they learned of the Nottingham Forest youth product’s Pompey return on Sunday – becoming Danny Cowley’s sixth new arrival of the transfer window.

Freeman spent six seasons at United.

Former Sheffield United fans' favourite Kieron Freeman Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

His final term saw him muster just two Premier League outings.

But the defender had already established himself as a fans’ favourite by then, with his 11-goal showing the year the Blades won the 2016-17 League One title putting him front and centre of the accolades Chris Wilder’s men received.

He then helped the club return to the Premier League for the first time in 12 years during the 2018-19 campaign.

It’s enough to establish Freeman in Bramall Lane folklore.

So it’s little wonder plenty of Blades got in in touch with the full-back when he confirmed his latest move on Twitter.

@Fonzyy97 wrote: ‘Top top player, destroyed league 1 at Sheffield United.’

@normashaw29 said: ‘Sorry to see you go, you were one of my favourite players but good luck Kieron at Pompey.’

@ibbotsonmjp messaged Freeman by saying: ‘Left United too early for me. Great player for the blades.’

@wales_gerry quipeed: ‘Down the right down the right Kieron Freeman #onceablade.’

Continuing the theme, @shanestarkey16 stated: ‘Good luck Kieron and thank you #onceablade.’

@SteelCityBlades wrote: ‘Quality signing! Good luck Kieron! Once a Blade!’

@ChrisHu45292304 wished him the best by saying: ‘Great Club that Kez you'll enjoy the experience. Good luck fella.’

@bladesman5 added: ‘They’ve got one hell of a player there. Congratulations Kez!!’

@J80Morley said: ‘All the best Kieron - fantastic for us Blades. Once a Blade…’

Meanwhile, @BladeInTexas messaged: ‘Good luck Kieron! Wish you all the best!’

Freeman has signed a two-year deal with the Blues, while the club have the option of a third.