Newcastle created history after they lifted the Carabao Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s men ended a 70-year wait for silverware when they beat Premier League leaders and favourites for the competion Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Dan Burn’s powerful header on the stroke of half-time was followed up by Alexander Isak’s 52nd-minute goal to ensure a two-goal lead going into added time. Although Federico Chiesa halved the deficit on 94 minutes, Newcastle were able to hold on and weather the Reds’ storm to win their first domestic trophy since 1955.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those who played a key role in the cup final victory was Jacob Murphy, who assisted the Swedish striker’s second-half effort to crucially take the game away from Arne Slot’s side.

And that would’ve delighted Pompey favourite and twin-brother Josh, who joined more than 32,000 Magpies supporters celebrating the momentous triumph in the stands.

In a heartwarming message on his Instagram story, the Blues winger reposted Newcastle’s video of Jacob lifting the League Cup trophy and captioned it saying: ‘Proud big brother’. The clip was then followed up by a touching selfie of the brothers soaking up the occasion in the changing rooms at Wembley.

The achievement by the Magpies winger represents the latest accomplishment for the family, who registered their second-successive appearance at the national stadium after Josh’s League One play-off triumph for Oxford United last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey have crucial Championship run-in after international break

Josh Murphy was in action 24 hours before Newcastle’s final. | Paul Thompson

Pompey themselves will have eight ‘cup finals’ to compete in over thr rest of the season as they continue to fight for their Championship safety. And there’s no doubt the current Newcastle hero will be keeping a close eye on his brother’s contribution as the Blues bif to retain their second-tier status.

Josh was in action himself for John Mousinho’s men 24 hours earlier, with the visitors suffering late disappointment when they were defeated 2-1 against Preston at Deepdale.

The Pompey man played the full 90 minutes in Lancashire and assisted Colby Bishop’s 83rd-minute equaliser to register his 16th goal contribution for the Blues in his maiden campaign at Fratton Park.

But it was a frustrating outing against the Lilywhites, with the loss seeing Pompey’s cushion to the bottom three reduced to four points going into the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Murphy wasn’t the only member of Mousinho’s squad to be a part of the celebrations for Newcastle, with Isaac Hayden making an appearance on BBC Radio Newcastle.

The midfielder, who is on loan with the Blues from the Magpies, wasn’t named in Saturday’s squad to face Preston but has registered 11 appearances since his January switch.

Your next Pompey read: Former Arsenal talent reveals key stance over Portsmouth future after eye-catching displays