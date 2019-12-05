Have your say

Craig MacGillivray is confident he can fulfil his ambitions with Pompey.

The affable keeper is striving to play in the Championship after establishing himself among the best in League One.

MacGillivray moved to Fratton Park on a free transfer from Shrewsbury in June 2018.

Despite having just 20 Football League appearances to his name, he was made first-choice stopper by Kenny Jackett.

MacGillivray’s repaid the faith shown in him by the Blues boss.

He’s kept 24 clean sheets in 76 appearances, with his consistent performances earning him a breakthrough to the Scotland set-up.

Craig MacGillivray celebrates with the EFL Trophy. Picture: Joe Pepler

Turning 27 next month, MacGillivray holds aspirations of plying his trade in the second tier and even the Premier League during his career.

And he believes he’s at the club that can provide him with the opportunity.

‘Every player has got an ambition to play as high as they possibly can,’ said MacGillivray.

‘You have got to strive for the top – you've got to. People may think you’re silly, people may think you’re dreaming, but at the end of the day stranger things have happened.

Craig MacGillivray toasts Pompey's win at Rochdale. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

‘Any footballer who has the drive to have a good career should strive to play as high as they can.

‘Looking at the next stage up, of course you want to play there and I would love to – hopefully with Portsmouth as well.

‘I’ve said it all along since I’ve been here that this is not a League One club.

‘At bare minimum, it is a Championship club. You look at some of the clubs in the Premier League in terms of stature and (Pompey) should be in the Premier League, really.’

MacGillivray was the Blues’ hero in the EFL Trophy final triumph against Sunderland last season.

His save to keep out Lee Cattermole’s penalty proved decisive, with the Blues winning the shootout 5-4.

More than 40,000 members of the Fratton faithful made the trip to Wembley that day.

And MacGillivray pinpointed it's just one reason why Pompey belong higher up the pyramid.

He added: ‘I know we sell out 19,000 every week but, looking at Wembley, there’s no doubt about it we could see more than 19,000 every week.

‘It just shows the size and calibre of the club.’