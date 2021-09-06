Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu

That’s after it was revealed former club Shamrock Rovers inserted a clause in the deal which took the 19-year-old to the Etihad Stadium in 2019.

The Dubliner, who is on a season-long loan at Fratton Park, joined the reigning Premier League champions for a fee of 500,000 euros after just four appearances for the Hoops.

But recognising the enormous potential in the then 17-year-old, the shrewd League of Ireland outfit insisted on the inclusion of a condition that would see them benefit financially if Bazunu made competitive international appearances for the Republic of Ireland up to a certain limit.

His debut for Stephen Kenny’s side in their World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg in March cost City a six-figure sum, according to the Irish Sun.

And with his form for Pompey this season seeing the teenager installed as Ireland’s No1 and start their two most recent qualifiers against Portugal and Azerbaijan respectively, the quids-in Rovers have now received more than half the money they originally obtained for the player’s services.

Another six-figure some will be due if Bazunu starts Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifier against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium.

But much to City’s relief, the lucrative contract clause is capped at a set number of appearances.

However, by then Rovers will have earned close to an additional one million euros as Bazunu – who saved a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo last week in the Republic’s 2-1 defeat to Portugal – continues to set a marker on both the domestic and international scene.