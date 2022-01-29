Why Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will welcome Charlton and ex-Blues and Shrewsbury goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray back to Fratton Park with open arms
Danny Cowley has spoken highly of Charlton’s Craig MacGillivray ahead of the goalkeeper’s Fratton Park homecoming on Monday.
It comes with the 29-year-old set to return to the south coast for the first time since leaving Pompey in the summer.
Despite winning The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season award in recognition of his 2020-21 displays, Cowley declined to activate a club option and let him depart.
But the Fratton chief detailed his pleasure in working with the shot-stopper during his first three months at the helm.
The ex-Shrewsbury man played the entirety of Cowley’s first 12 games in charge before allowing MacGillivray to leave in a 14 man overhaul at the end of the season.
The Scot’s ability has still been on show for Charlton by keeping 10 clean sheets so far this term – and earning praise from his former boss.
Cowley told The News: ‘I think Craig is an outstanding goalkeeper at this level and really enjoyed working with him. His qualities are for everybody to see and the fact he won individual awards here last year is testament to the season he had.
‘For certain reasons it wasn’t possible for us to extend his contract and I think they’ve been pretty well discussed and spoken about.
‘We decided to go down another route which was right for the football club – both financially and in terms of the game style and idea.’
The man hand-picked to replace MacGillivray at Fratton Park was Manchester City’s 19-year-old Gavin Bazunu.
A few eyebrows were raised at the decision due to his underwhelming time at Rochdale last season.
But the teenager has been a revelation this term and looks set for a bright future.
Cowley continued: ‘Gavin has come in and just been outstanding – I know where he’s going. I know he’s an incredibly focused boy and has an amazing level of talent.
‘I always say to any player “Whatever your talent is, make sure your work ethic matches, and make the most of what you have”. And for Gavin that’s incredibly tough because his talent is through the roof.
‘Luckily for him, so is his work ethic and I couldn’t speak more highly of him.’
