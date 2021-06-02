Why Portsmouth new-boy Liam Vincent is excited to work under Cowleys and learn off Lee Brown

Lee Brown could have a key role in Liam Vincent's Pompey development

The 18-year-old has joined Pompey from non-league Bromley for an undisclosed fee, penning a three-year-deal.

A left-back, the talented teenage has been recruited with an eye on the future and comes in to supplement the squad following an academy player overhaul.

He’ll nevertheless have plenty of opportunities to develop under head coach Danny Cowley and his assistant Nicky – something the young defender is looking forward to.

Meanwhile, Vincent is also excited at the prospect of learning more about his trade from experienced campaigner Lee Brown, who he hopes to emulate during his time on the south coast.

Expressing excitement after completing his move to Pompey, Vincent told the club website: ‘This is a great club with a really big history and so of course I’m looking forward to getting started.

‘I like to get forward and make things happen in the final third, but of course defending is my main job.

‘I’ve spoken to them (Danny and Nicky Cowley) quite a bit over the past few weeks and I believe that I can really kick on under them.

‘Playing at Fratton Park in the Youth Cup (recently for Bromleu) was great and hopefully I can now play there in blue colours.