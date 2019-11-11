Kenny Jackett believes Alex Bass has the ‘rock-solid temperament’ to overcome his Southend error.

The keeper would have been disappointed with the goal he conceded during the Blues’ 4-1 defeat of the Shrimpers on Tuesday.

Pompey keeper Alex Bass. Picture: Joe Pepler

With Craig MacGillivray sidelined with a calf injury, the academy graduate started between the posts.

After making an important first-half save to deny Brandon Goodship, the visiting forward scored after the interval when his long-range effort was fumbled by Bass.

MacGillivray is again doubtful to feature against his former side Harrogate in the FA Cup first round tonight.

That’ll mean Bass will retain his starting spot – and Jackett is confident the 21-year-old will learn from his mistake.

The Blues boss said: ‘Alex is good and he has a rock-solid temperament.

‘He was obviously disappointed with the goal but he should be pleased with his recent games and recent run.

‘I do think he is a good young keeper. In recent weeks, he's had some games for one reason or another and he'll be disappointed the Fleetwood game is off (because MacGillivray will be away on international duty).

‘He possibly tried to take the shot when he maybe should have parried it out because the effort had a lot of power.

‘He would have played it over in his mind and looked at it. He will have assessed it, looked what he can do better and then be strong and move on.

‘That is football and he has the temperament to do that. I have a lot of time for Alex. He is a good, young keeper.

‘In the first half, he made a key save because Goodship is a good finisher.

‘Overall, he should be pleased with himself in recent weeks. He won't let it effect him in terms of his progress going forward.’

Bass has had to remain patient as he seeks a regular starting berth.

Nevertheless, Jackett has been impressed by the stopper’s progress.

He added: 'Alex has had a good recent run after not many games. It's always nice to see a homegrown player come through as well.

'You can just see even in the two-and-a-half years in the time I've been here how much bigger and stronger he is. He is a good size for a keeper now.’