Why Portsmouth were able to sign Reeco Hackett-Fairchild from Bromley just six months after he arrived from Charlton

Bromley have revealed that Pompey triggered Reeco Hackett-Fairchild's release clause to bring the forward to Fratton Park.

The ex-Charlton man joined the Blues for an undisclosed fee on Monday. He penned a two-and-a-half year deal, with the club holding an option for 12 months.

It's a swift return to the Football League for Hackett-Fairchild following his release from the Addicks in the summer.

After moving to Hayes Lane on a free transfer in July, he netted eight goals in 23 appearances, which helped put the Ravens firmly in the National League promotion mix.

But Hackett-Fairchild departed Bromley after just six months and made his Pompey debut in last night's 2-1 EFL Trophy win at Walsall.

The Ravens said they’re ‘extremely proud' to have enhanced the 21-year-old's development.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild on his Pompey debut at Walsall. Picture: Paul Thompson

But they were ultimately powerless to keep him as the Blues met a release clause in his contract.

A club statement said: ‘The fee from Portsmouth triggered an automatic release clause included in Reeco’s contract following his signing from Charlton in July 2019.

‘Despite losing a prized asset, the club are extremely proud to add Reeco to the number of players who have represented the club with such professionalism, developing under the guidance of the club and Neil Smith.

‘Whether it be players on loan, or our own, Reeco joins a number of players such as Louis Dennis, Luke Woolfenden, Brandon Hanlan, Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Alfie Doughty, who have all gone on to play in the Football League following spells with the Ravens.

‘This further enhances the reputation of the club in the professional footballing world, which is something we take great pride in.’

Bromley boss Neil Smith admitted is was a ‘major coup’ to have signed Hackett-Fairchil in the first place.

He said: ‘I’d like to sincerely thank Reeco.

‘When he came in on loan from Charlton last year, he really helped the cause during a difficult time. Signing him permanently in the summer was a major coup, as I know plenty of other clubs were after him then too.’

‘He started the season like a house on fire and gave us the start we really needed as a team. He’s done so well that he’s attracted the attention of Portsmouth, and for him to sign for them is a massive achievement for not only him, but the club too.’