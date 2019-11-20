Have your say

Christian Burgess and John Marquis will both be walking disciplinary tightropes against Rochdale on Saturday.

The Pompey pair will be forced to serve respective one-match bans should they be booked at Spotland, having picked up four yellow cards apiece this season.

The Blues will be desperate for Burgess to avoid a caution given their current injuries in defence.

With Sean Raggett (adductor) limping off in the 2-1 win at Harrogate Town, it means Pompey’s only fit senior centre-back options are Burgess and Paul Downing.

Tom Naylor also sustained up a hamstring problem at Wetherby Road, Ross McCrorie suffered the same setback against Southend and is sidelined until next month, Oli Hawkins is still to return from his foot complain and Jack Whatmough continues his comeback from a long-term knee injury.

First-year professional Matt Casey is the only other recognised option.

Burgess collected his fourth yellow card during the 2-2 draw Bristol Rovers on October 26 but has avoided going into the referee’s notebook in the past three games.

Meanwhile, Marquis was cautioned against Coventry, AFC Wimbledon, Oxford and the Blues’ 4-1 victory over Southend in their last League One game earlier this month.

The cut-off point for receiving a one-match ban as a result of accumulating bookings is 19 games.