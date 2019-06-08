Have your say

Pompey will travel to Birmingham’s St Andrew’s next season in League One.

That’s because Coventry City have agreed to groundshare with the Championship outfit for the 2019-20 season.

Birmingham's St Andrew's. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The Sky Blues moved to the Ricoh Arena from Highfield Road when it opened in 2005.

However, rugby union side Wasps own the stadium and there’s been numerous complications in the past, with Coventry playing home games at Northampton’s Sixfields during the 2013-14 campaign.

The Sky Blues have been unable to reach a deal with Wasps to remain at the Ricoh for next term.

A club statement said that Coventry owners Sisu felt the landlord’s requests were ‘not deliverable.’

The statement said: ‘To ensure we fulfill our home fixtures and therefore retain our place in the EFL, CCFC will be groundsharing next season.

‘We know full well that this is a very sad day for Coventry City Football Club, the city of Coventry, Coventrians and most importantly Sky Blues supporters.

‘We are incredibly disappointed and extremely frustrated that continuing differences between our owners SISU and Wasps and also Coventry City Council, could not be set aside to allow for a deal to play the club’s home games at the Ricoh Arena.

‘We have said previously and continue to state publicly and clearly, the club’s willing intention to do a deal to stay at the Ricoh Arena.

‘However, in order for a deal to be agreed between landlord and tenant, the conditions for the deal need to be deliverable by the tenant. What the landlord requested of CCFC’s owners and ultimately, the club, was simply not deliverable.

‘It can be argued that the landlord was fully aware of this.’

As a result, Coventry means they’ve struck a deal with Birmingham to play home matches at St Andrew’s.

Pompey haven’t made the trip to St Andrew’s since February 2012.

Michael Appleton’s men suffered a 1-0 Championship defeat, with Nathan Redmond netting an 86th-minute winner for the hosts.