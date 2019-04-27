The willing is there, yet inclination is presently scant.

There are no Pompey plans for the creation of an under-23 team, irrespective of its undoubted appeal.

Certainly Kenny Jackett and Mark Catlin acknowledge the benefits of a flourishing development squad.

Its potential introduction has been on the agenda since June 2017, when the Blues’ chief executive mooted the restructuring of the pathway into the first-team.

Jackett’s appointment as boss and Tornante’s impending takeover was to spearhead such change, albeit accompanied by Catlin’s warning of taking a year to implement.

As it stands, approaching two years later, the concept of an under-23 side remains engaging.

Yet issues over finance and an effective alternatives dictate the idea being mothballed, although not scrapped.

‘We are not creating an under-23s, certainly it won’t be happening next season,’ said Jackett.

‘We feel it’s something that if you are going to do, you have to do it properly.

‘You need pitches, changing rooms, staffing levels, to perhaps enter a league. There has to be commitment to it all of the way.

‘For us to go with the under-23s, we want to do it properly, particularly considering the facilities required.

‘This cannot be a token gesture. Myself and Mark (Catlin) feel it has to be done all of the way.

‘Our training ground has three pitches and two groups. Should we go for three groups there is no rest for any pitch at all, which is really difficult.

‘We get by fine here, but two groups and three pitches gives us a chance to work with the groundsman.

‘I have enough experience to know that just creating an under-23 team isn’t enough, you have to be able to do it well to compete with the teams you are competing with.

‘That will either take us several years or a change of facility.

‘It’s not something we will go for next season.’

Jackett’s observation about training pitches is a crucial one.

Currently, the Blues possess three pitches at their Copnor Road base, of which one was funded by supporters through the Tifosy scheme in 2014.

These are utilised by the first-team and the 16-18 year-old group within Mark Kelly’s Academy, rotating to allow each surface time to recover, particularly through winter months.

Catlin believes an extra two pitches would be required – in addition to new changing rooms – at a venue the club acquired on a 30-year lease.

Effectively, a development group would involve the introduction of an entirely new team, along with associated costs.

And financially, for a League One outfit at present, he believes the money is best used elsewhere within the club.

Catlin added: ‘It is how you define an under-23/development squad.

‘To do it properly, the cost would be out of sync with a League One budget, completely out of proportion to staying competitive at this level.

‘You need an extra two pitches, a designated manager, assistant manager, ancillary knock-ons like additional physios, kit personnel and new kit.

‘Effectively it is like running another football team – and they are quite significant costs.

‘As you get into the Championship, as a total proportion of your overall playing budget, the percentage goes down quite significantly. So that is the stage you really need to look at it.

‘We believe we already currently offer a fantastic pathway through without an under-23 squad. You only have to look in recent years at Conor Chaplin, Jack Whatmough, Adam Webster, Ben Close and Brandon Haunstrup.

‘I would argue, because of his age when he joined us permanently at 19, Matt Clarke also comes into that.

‘At this moment in time, I don't see where an under-23 squad would fit within our current structure. We don’t feel it’s holding us back in any way, shape or form.

‘It is under constant assessment in League One, as it would be in the Championship.

‘Presently, though, with our current structure, current facilities and the success of young players coming through, I just think our money could be better spent.’

Jackett echoes Catlin’s thoughts, particularly on the effectiveness of the existing set-up in providing opportunities for young players.

Pompey handed six home-grown players their debuts in the Checkatrade Trophy this season.

Of those, first-year professionals Dan Smith and Matt Casey, often referred to by the club as third-year scholars, are presently out on loan.

Smith is serving with Cork City, while Casey is presently featuring for Gosport.

In addition, Smith, Bradley Lethbridge, Freddie Read, Leon Maloney and Joe Dandy have all turned out with the Rocks, where former Pompey coach Robbie Blake now resides.

And it is through that route Jackett believes youngsters can flourish, rather than existing within a under-23 set-up.

The Blues boss said: ‘Look at Dan Smith and Matt Casey this year.

‘Dan is in the Irish league at the moment and probably a little bit frustrated at the lack of game time, while the Checkatrade Trophy has helped Casey, he’s had some very good games.

‘There are also a steady stream of players which have played for Bognor – first-year pros and quite a number of second-year apprentices. They have been in men’s football.

‘We will keep using that non-league route for our younger players, we do feel it’s a pathway which is a good one.

‘I understand they can’t necessarily be playing non-league football once in their 20s, but between 18 and 21 it is something which can toughen you up and provide a different angle from that classic under-23 football.

‘We are working off an ideal squad number of 24. It’s two for every position and an extra forward and extra goalkeeper, that’s good squad planning.

‘But, if you introduce an under-23 side, that first-team squad goes down to 20 because the latter ones of that 24 are younger players.

‘We are going to stick to the current pattern of working off our first-team group, meaning younger players within that are able to go out and play non-league football.

‘We think it’s a good alternative to a development group – and it has worked for us.’