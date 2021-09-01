And the Wales midfielder reckons the Blues' failure to score in the past two League One matches has been a case of misfortune rather than a cause for concern.

Not since Ryan Tunnicliffe's third-minute winner in the 1-0 triumph over Shrewsbury at Fratton Park on August 17 have Danny Cowley's men struck.

But despite a recent barren run in front of goal - the Blues have scored four times in four League One matches this term - Morrell insists the attack are sure to start firing.

And the 24-year-old has no doubts Pompey's fortunes in front of goal will change once they break the scoring duck they're currently experiencing.

Morrell told The News: ‘I think it could be a number of things (not clicking going forward). I think we do need to create better quality chances, but you saw at Doncaster last week - I'm sure the manager said our expected goals is almost three.

‘It's sometimes not the fact that we're not creating good quality chances. Sometimes when you haven't scored for a couple of games you need it to go in off someone's bum, they (Wigan) had that where it ricocheted off a body and then ended up going in.’

Pompey have 16 days to mull over the Wigan defeat, with their next League One fixture not arriving until the trip to MK Dons on September 11.

But Morrell, who is currently away on international duty with Wales, believes the work will continue on the training ground as the Blues bid to offer more of a goal threat.

He added: ‘We have to find the balance between being a team who is solid at the back, which we have been, but can also score goals which we have done in games this year.

‘I'm sure it'll come, we'll work very, very hard on the training ground, not just defensively but offensively as well, and we've been creating good quality chances.