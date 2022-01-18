Why Portsmouth's League One trip to Wimbledon tonight will not be streamed on iFollow

That’s after it was revealed the League One fixture (7.45pm kick-off) would not be available to watch via the EFL’s streaming service iFollow.

Midweek matches are normally at UK-based supporters’ disposal, with fans paying £10 to view games both at home and away.

But that won’t be the case tonight, with host club Wimbledon choosing not to utilise the service.

Many of the Fratton faithful had taken to Twitter to ask for advice in accessing the game prior to kick-off.

However, they were left disappointed when Pompey replied: ‘Please note that the decision to broadcast displaced weekend games live on iFollow in the UK is made by the home club and AFC Wimbledon have chosen not to utilise this service.’

Tonight’s game falls into the ‘displaced weekend’ category as it was originally due to be held on Saturday, December 17.

But the fixture was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Blues camp.

Pompey's trip to Plough Lane will not be available to Blues fans in the UK tonight via iFollow.

Pompey fans have sold out the away section for tonight’s rearranged game, with those lucky enough to attend possibly about to see two Blues debuts following the arrivals of Hayden Carter and Tyler Walker.

Supporters who are unable to attend can, however, follow the action with the use of our live blog at portsmouth.co.uk.

