Jordy Hiwula's return has given Pompey a 'sexy bench' according to Danny Cowley. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jordy Hiwula is back in the Blues squad on Sunday following 10 matches sidelined by an ankle injury.

The striker, whose last appearance was Cowley’s first in charge against Ipswich, has trained all week and been declared available against Accrington.

It’s perfect timing for Cowley, who had been left with no senior striking back-up to John Marquis during Hiwula’s absence.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the former Coventry forward is back to bolster the Blues’ attack for the match which could seal play-off qualification.

Cowley said: ‘Jordy is back available to us and a real positive.

‘He has trained all week and looked super sharp, which is going to add to the competition for places.

‘It will be another attacking player at the top end of the pitch and that bodes really, really well.

‘We have a sexy bench, finally! I always think as a manager you want a sexy bench. If you have good players behind you, you keep looking at them.

‘We can go into a game with contingency plans and try to cope with what ifs. I can’t tell you how much of a difference it makes.

‘Jordy gives real flexibility in terms of our shape. He can play in many different ways, such as a 9 off the target man, as an 11 in a 4-3-3, or as a 7 in a 4-3-3.

‘He is also able to play in a 4-2-3-1 as an 11.

‘Jordy’s got super strength in terms of his pace and ability to run off the back of opponents. He is also a very, very calm finisher.

‘We’re delighted to have him back.’

At one stage Hiwula was expected to miss the remainder of the League One season, although potentially return for a play-off campaign.

However, the 26-year-old is back a little ahead of schedule.

Cowley added: ‘It’s credit to Bob (Bacic), the medical team and also to Jordy for the work he has put in.

‘You have to consider that he’s out of contract. The fact is he has fought so hard to get back fit and is willing to put his body on the line for the club.

‘Now we’re looking forward to having him at our disposal come Sunday.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.